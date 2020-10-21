1/1
Charles L. White
Charles L. White

Springfield - Charles L. White CDR Retd. was born on the family farm in Pulaski County, Missouri, October 12, 1933. He died on October 14, 2020 from complications of covid-19.

After his family moved to Springfield, Charles attended Senior High School (now Central) and was admitted to SMS (now Missouri State University) before graduating from Central. He graduated from SMS in 1954 and joined the Navy. He was stationed on the hospital ship USS Haven, spent eighteen months in the Azores and then was assigned to Washington, D.C. where he met his wife Patricia Mattimore.

Charles was assigned to posts in Germany and Turkey, then graduated from Naval Postgraduate School in Monterrey, California, before returning to Washington, D.C., assigned to the National Security Agency (NSA). He retired from the Navy after twenty-five years of service and he and Patricia returned to Springfield where he operated a ranch in Buffalo, Missouri. The couple later traveled to Ireland, Europe and Russia.

Surviving relatives are his wife of sixty-two years, Patricia; brother, William C. White and wife Helen of Springfield; sister, Kathryn Pratt of Yuma, Arizona; brother-in-law Robert Blakey of Jefferson City, Missouri; sister-in-law, Florence Wisminiti of Rochester, New Hampshire, and ten nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents W.C. and Mildred White and a sister, Mary Ann White Blakey.

Charles had requested no services and interment will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
