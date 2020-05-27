|
Charles "Chuck" Lamar Wiley
Springfield - Charles "Chuck" Lamar Wiley, age 49, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on May 25, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri. Chuck was born to Ron and Kitty (Grubbs) Wiley in Tallahassee, Florida on November 20, 1970.
Chuck graduated from Owatonna, Minnesota in 1988 where he was a standout athlete. After graduating Chuck followed his passion of baseball by attending JCCC in Overland Park, Kansas. After a successful two years, Chuck achieved his boyhood dream and was drafted by the Seattle Mariners Baseball Organization.
Chuck was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lamar and Dixie Wiley; George and Helen Grubbs; Grandma Ressie; Lauren Wiley (niece); and several aunts and uncles. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Angie (Peters) Wiley; son Logan Wiley (and fiancé Carly); daughter Jaden Wiley; daughter Elizabeth Jones (and husband Alex); granddaughter Leighton Jones; grandson Teddy Jones; parents Ron and Kitty Wiley; twin brother Chad Wiley (and sister-in-law Saunny); sister Nikki Prater (and husband Chad); sister Shannon Bowlen (and husband Steve); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his passion of playing baseball, Chuck enjoyed running, working out, golfing, camping, floating, spending time with his family and friends and teasing his nieces and nephews at every given opportunity. His deepest love was coaching and watching his children participate and compete in sports. Chuck will be missed and remembered by his competitive spirit, quick wit, continuous humor and for being a wonderful son, husband, brother, father and grandfather aka "Dubs."
There will be a private family memorial service at The Venues in Springfield, Missouri. A Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled for a later date. The family asks that donations be made to Mid Missouri Bank - Angie Wiley - the You Are Strong Scholarship Fund in honor of Chuck Wiley (5419 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, Missouri 65810). Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020