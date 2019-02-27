Resources
1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Berkely, CA - Charles Lewis Miller, a US Army Veteran, graduate of Missouri State, born July 08, 1958 in Huntington, WV and passed February 23rd in Berkeley California after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his father Harold Elwood Miller and his mother Vinita Carter Miller. He is survived by his cherished partner, Chun, of Berkeley, California and brother John of Scottsdale, Arizona. Arrangements are being made at the Neptune Society in Oakland, CA.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019
