|
|
Charles "Chod" Patterson
Willard - "Chod" Charles Tommy Patterson, 81, of Willard, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri. He was born in Red Top, Missouri on December 29, 1938 and attended Pleasant Hope Schools. Chod was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Milford Patterson, brother, Bobby Patterson, and his daughter, Kim Patterson. He is survived by his sisters, Edwina Babb and Betty Mayfield, good friend, Don Burky, nieces, Debbie (Allen) Grove and Jamie (J.D.) Hill, and nephews, John Babb and Ed Patterson.
Chod retired after many years from APAC- Missouri, Inc. (Masters & Jackson) and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a man of few words, but many talents. He built his own home and helped many others build and renovate their homes. He was truly gifted working with automobiles and spent many hours in his garage working on and restoring his own cars and helping others. He also spent many years building race cars with Larry Phillips Racing.
He loved going to car races, the lake, camping, boating and having fun. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A visitation for Chod will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Graveside services will follow visitation at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020