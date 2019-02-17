|
|
Charles "Dennis" Resz
Dunedin, FL - Charles "Dennis" Resz of Dunedin, FL passed away on February 11th in Clearwater, FL.
Dennis, age 83, was born November 26th 1935 and raised in Kansas City, MO. He attended Southwest High School and Finley Engineering College in KC prior to serving in the U.S. Army.
Dennis married Brenda in 1960 and they had three children; Martha, Mary & David. Dennis, a mechanical engineer, moved to Springfield, MO in the 70's and was a vibrant member of the community. Dennis and business partner Lairy Gritz purchased Ozark York. Dennis was President of Ozark York for many years. A proud and long standing Rotarian, he served as President of the Spfld Rotary Club from '95 -'96.
In 2010 Dennis, a widower, reconnected with a cherished friend of the family harkening all the way back to our Church membership at Loma Vista Baptist Church during the 1960's. Dennis married Peggy Swezy early 2011 and relocated from Spfld to Peggy's home in Morris, IL. Dennis and Peggy travelled often visiting children and grandchildren. Dennis and Peggy made the transition from spending winters in Florida as Snow-Birds to living in Dunedin, FL year round.
Dennis was proceeded in death by his Parents Hubert & Myrtle Resz, Brenda's parents John & Loretta Clark, his sister Carolyn & Carl Rhoads and his first wife Brenda Resz.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Resz, his daughter and son in law Martha & James Durbin of Kirkwood, MO, his daughter Mary Resz of Marshall, MO, his son and daughter in law David & Pam Resz of Kansas City, MO. Step sons: John & Susan Swezy of Titusville, FL, Tim & Sandy Swezy of Morris, IL, Mark & Kathryn Swezy of Englewood, CO, Dan & Gary Ross of San Francisco, CA. Grand daughters Brittany & Virgil Stagner of Spfld, MO. Ellie Ray-Weston of Ozark, MO. Grandsons J.L. & Karina Durbin of Midland, TX. Clayton Resz of Rolla, MO. Matthew Resz of Rolla, MO. and many cherished great grandchildren!
Dennis accepted Jesus as savior in 1945. He has served several Church congregations as worship leader, choir member, deacon, Sunday School teacher and coordinator for Lay Witness Missions. With knowledge that Dennis now resides in Heaven, the family takes great comfort that his passing isn't a time for saying goodbye, rather a moment for us to say, "We'll see you again soon!"
Dennis requested cremation. In lieu of a Florida funeral, his remains will join Brenda's in Springfield, MO at a later memorial celebration.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019