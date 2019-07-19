|
Charles Roy Goble
12/3/1930 - 7/4/2019, at Mercy Hospital. Graveside service Saturday, 7/20/2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery North. Born Wichita, Kansas. Married Charlotte R. Schumitsch 06/13/1981. Preceeded in death by parents George R. Goble and Eunice (Lavin) Goble, wife Charlotte Goble, sister Kathryn Goble, and nephew Donald Goble. Survived by nephew Bradley Sylvester and his family. Also nieces Charlotte Haviland, Linda Morgan, and Kathy Danser and their families. Cousins Joanne Ohlin and her family and Kevin Landis.
Published in the News-Leader on July 19, 2019