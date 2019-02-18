|
|
Charles T. "Charlie" Newhart
Springfield, MO - Charles "Charlie" Truman Newhart, 86 years old of Springfield, MO passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. He is survived by his children: Mary (Newhart) and Gary Wise of Springfield, Steve Newhart and Connie McKenna of Nixa, Laura (Newhart) and Rick Jarrett of Springfield, John and Robin Newhart of Springfield, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Charles Ralph and Dorothy (Thompson) Newhart, his brothers, his beloved wife Janice (Newton), and his son Charles Timothy.
Charles was born in Miller County, Missouri in 1932. While attending Aurora College in Aurora, Illinois for pastoral studies he met and married the love of his life Janice Newton. They raised 5 children together. Charles was a dedicated and hardworking father and husband. He worked the majority of his life as an ice cream delivery man for Foremost and Highland Dairies. Being a lifetime lay speaker with the United Methodist Church, in mid-life he returned to his calling and continued his studies at the Seminary of University of Missouri Kansas City. He became a minister for the United Methodist Church serving at many rural churches throughout SW Missouri.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 pm in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Charles' favorite movie was Shenandoah. This quote from the movie sums up his life:
"Lord, we cleared this land. We plowed it, sowed it and harvest it. We cook the harvest. It wouldn't be here and we wouldn't be eating it if we hadn't done it all ourselves. We worked dog-bone hard for every crumb and morsel, but we thank you Lord just the same for the food we're about to eat, amen."
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 18, 2019