Charles Thomas Rolfes



Ocala - Charles Thomas (Tom) Rolfes of Ocala, FL passed away on September 16, 2020 at the age of 72. He served in both the Navy and Army Reserves and retired from the military after 31 years of service to his country. Tom's chosen profession was Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgical Physician Assistant. He will forever live on in the hearts of his wife, Kathy; two sons, Jason (Misa) and Brady; daughter Melissa (Will); stepdaughter Arianna( Kevin); two sisters, Sandy and Nancy, along with five grandchildren, a grandniece and many more family and friends.



Visitation will be 11am October 23,2020 at South Haven Baptist Church, 2353 S. Campbell Ave, Springfield, Mo. Service will begin at 12:30pm. Memorial donations can be made to Convoy of Hope and Patriot Guard.









