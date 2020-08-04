Charles Thomison
Springfield - Charles Thomison passed away on August 2, 2020 at Cox Hospital. He was born on October 18, 1936 in Wichita, Kansas. Charley is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara. He is also survived by his three children; Laura Patrick, Doug (Rose) Thomison, Cindy (Nick) Schmiedeler, his grandchildren; Jeanette (Bobor) Jones, Will Patrick, Cooper and Goldie Schmiedeler, Gabriel and Leah Thomison, his sisters, Lenora Dean Raymond and Cecile Cox Shoemaker. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Edward and Nora Thomison, brother Lee Edward Thomison and sister Elda Matous.
His early years were spent in Wichita. The family moved to New Mexico. After graduating from Truth or Consequences High, Charley served in the U.S. Navy. Following service, he went to Kansas State College of Pittsburg where he was active in the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity and later served on PSU Alumni Organizations.
Upon earning his B.S. in Business, he entered the insurance industry. This career took him to Omaha, Portland, San Francisco, and Minneapolis. In 1976 he started Thomison Insurors in Springfield. He retired in 2005.
Charley was active at Wesley United Methodist Church from 1977 until joining the Downtown UMC in 2015. His interests included travel, his houseboat, gardening, K.C. Chiefs and Lady Bears, and following the news.
Pastor Lori Lampert will conduct a private family service at the Downtown Church under the direction of Herman Lohmeyer Funeral Home. Private burial with military honors will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Downtown Church in lieu of flowers or by doing a good deed for someone in need. For online condolences or for viewing the service go to www.hhlohmeyer.com
. The video recording of the service will be available to view Saturday August 8, 2020.