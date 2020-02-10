Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Vaugine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Paul" Vaugine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Paul" Vaugine Obituary
Charles "Paul" Vaugine

Springfield - Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Uncle. He was know for his good sense of humor. He loved jazz, fishing, and always had time for a good cup of coffee. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.

A Visitation will be held at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, with Pastor Vaughn Weatherford presiding over services. Burial will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -