Charles "Paul" Vaugine
Springfield - Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Uncle. He was know for his good sense of humor. He loved jazz, fishing, and always had time for a good cup of coffee. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
A Visitation will be held at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, with Pastor Vaughn Weatherford presiding over services. Burial will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020