Charles W. "Charlie" McWilliams
Lebanon - Charles W. "Charlie" McWilliams, was born March 31, 1937 and departed this life July 2, 2020, in Lebanon, Missouri.
He was a member of First Christian Church in Lebanon and also Brentwood Christian Church, while in Springfield.
Charlie worked as a Certified Public Accountant for many years in various accounting firms in St. Louis, and Lebanon, Missouri. He was also the CPA for Smith-Glynn-Callaway Medical Clinic in Springfield from 1970-1988.
He is survived by two sons, Michael McWilliams and his wife Barbara of Lebanon, MO and Charles David McWilliams of Denver, CO; one daughter, Toni L. Lightner and her husband Mark of Springfield, MO; one sister, Mary Lou Cowan of Springfield, MO; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Private graveside service for Charlie McWilliams will be held at a later date at Mt. Rose Memorial Park in Lebanon, Missouri. At his request, Charlie is to be cremated under direction of Shadel's Colonial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to First Christian Church or Shriner's Children's Hospital
. Donations can be left at or mailed to Shadel's Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948 or 1001 N. Lynn, Lebanon, MO 65536.
