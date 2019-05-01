Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Springfield, MO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hendrix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Willard Hendrix


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Willard Hendrix Obituary
Charles Willard Hendrix

Springfield - Charles Willard Hendrix, Colonel, US Army (Ret.), 82, entered his heavenly home on April 28, 2019. Will was born in Oregon, MO, May 12, 1936.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judith Lyn; and their three children, Charles Jay (Doreen), Catawissa, MO, Jess Wayne, Leavenworth, KS, Judith Lyn Silver (Nick), Hamilton, MO; five grandchildren, Charles Cole, Ashley Ann, Rachel Rose, Wyatt Eugene, and Willow Lyn; and one great-grand son Gideon Troy.

Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield, MO. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:30 am at the church. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church Children's Sunday School Program, 922 W. Republic Road, Springfield, MO. 65807.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.
Published in the News-Leader on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now