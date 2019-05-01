|
Charles Willard Hendrix
Springfield - Charles Willard Hendrix, Colonel, US Army (Ret.), 82, entered his heavenly home on April 28, 2019. Will was born in Oregon, MO, May 12, 1936.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judith Lyn; and their three children, Charles Jay (Doreen), Catawissa, MO, Jess Wayne, Leavenworth, KS, Judith Lyn Silver (Nick), Hamilton, MO; five grandchildren, Charles Cole, Ashley Ann, Rachel Rose, Wyatt Eugene, and Willow Lyn; and one great-grand son Gideon Troy.
Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield, MO. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:30 am at the church. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church Children's Sunday School Program, 922 W. Republic Road, Springfield, MO. 65807.
Published in the News-Leader on May 1, 2019