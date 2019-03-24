|
Charlotte Lucie Skiffington
Springfield - Charlotte Lucie Skiffington, 94, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 5, 2018. She was a resident of Springfield and a member of Immaculate Conception Church since 1966.
Charlotte was born on June 23, 1924 in Colorado Springs, CO to Henry and Barbara (Wernert) Lewis. She grew up in Colorado Springs at the foot of the Rocky Mountains where she loved to ski and ice skate at The Broadmoor. During WWII, Charlotte volunteered for the USO to support military service members and their families. In 1946, Charlotte graduated with a BS in Biology from Colorado College and afterwards worked as a Medical Technologist.
In 1951, Charlotte met the love of her life, Edward H. Skiffington ("Skiff"), a United States Army Officer whom she married in Colorado Springs on July 12, 1952. Charlotte and Skiff subsequently traveled the world living on military bases in Germany; Okinawa, Japan; and in the US. They were privileged to share over 58 loving years together and were completely devoted to each other and their family.
Charlotte loved to dance, entertain and play cards, but most of all she loved spending time with others. Charlotte was a member of the Retired Officers Club, the Elks Lodge #409 Ladies Auxiliary, the Immaculate Conception Church Choir and many other service and social groups. She had a warm, cheerful smile and a kind spirit, which touched the hearts of all those who knew and loved her.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Paul and Ernest; sister, Barbara Ann Smith; and beloved husband, Skiff. Charlotte is survived by her son, Skip; daughter, Susan and husband Dennis Day; son, Stephen and wife Jeannie; daughter, Ann; son, John and wife Lisa; and numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 in Immaculate Conception Church, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Memorial gifts may be made to Mercy Hospital Springfield or Seasons Hospice Springfield Inc.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019