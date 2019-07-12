Charlotte M. Hayter



Walnut Grove - Charlotte M. Hayter, 78, of Walnut Grove, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.



Charlotte, the daughter of Joe Austin and Opal "Beatrice" (Wood) Prater, was born on February 8, 1941. On December 25, 1959, Charlotte and Billy D. Hayter were married and shared over 59 years together.



Charlotte is survived by her husband Billy D. Hayter of the home; children, Doug Hayter and wife Sonya of Springfield, Brenda Keyser and husband Greg of New Richmond, OH, Brad Hayter and wife Michelle, Scott Hayter and wife Clara, Cheryl Steeley and husband Stan; grandchildren, Cameron Hayter, Corbin Hayter and wife Raechelle, Cailynn Hayter, Clay Hayter, Ellen Hayter, Grace Hayter, Cortney Stevens, Caleb Hayter, Cade Hayter, Zhenya Lee Keyser, Alex Duncan, Ruslan Keyser, Zhenya "Z" Keyser; great grandchildren, Pierce and Beckham Hayter and 2 more on the way; sister, Helen Jo Wall; brother, Lee Prater; several cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.



Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 7:00PM-9:00PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00AM at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Turkey Creek Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Charlotte's name to Turkey Creek Cemetery and may be left at the funeral home. Published in the News-Leader on July 12, 2019