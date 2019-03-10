|
|
Charlotte M. Moore
Springfield - Charlotte Marie Moore joined her mother, father and brother with the Lord, Friday, March 1, 2019 in Springfield, MO with her dear friend Gina Martin at her side until the final moment. Memorial service will be 3 pm, Wednesday, March 13, at Cherry Street Baptist Church.
Charlotte was born, the fourth child of Bobs and Fowler Moore in Dayton, TX on December 8, 1953. She graduated from Bryan High School in Bryan, Texas in 1972. She moved to Springfield at the age of 21 and worked for Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC), for 43 years as an accountant.
Charlotte had a colorful personality and was a devoted friend. Her favorite hobby was fawning over the children of her friends.
Charlotte is survived by her sister Melaney James of Bryan, TX and her bother Don Moore of San Marcos, TX. She also is survived by her nephews Cliff Dodson, Preston Moore and Barry Moore along with her nieces Ashley Gonzales and Eva Marie Moore.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Roberta "Bobs" Moore, her father W. Fowler Moore and bother W.F. "Bubba" Moore.
The Moore family would like to express a sincere thanks to Charlotte's Missouri family of friends for their dedication to our sister and aunt.
Please sign the online guest book at www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019