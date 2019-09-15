|
|
Chase Parker, Jr.
Springfield - Chase Parker Jr., 87, of Springfield, MO passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born June 8, 1932, in Omaha, NE, to Chase and Bess Parker.
He served in the US Air Force right after high school. Chase retired after 32 years of service from OPPD. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He also liked to do home renovations. But most of all he had a love for his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Elizabeth Parker; children, Sharon Nilius, Thomas "Chip" Nilius, Christine Mann; and two siblings.
Chase is survived by his children, Chase Parker III and Penny Capps; eleven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, siblings, Donald Parker and Sally Herbert; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date in Omaha, NE.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019