Services
Midwest Funeral and Cremation Services - Springfield
2026 W Woodland St.
Springfield, MO 65807
(417) 890-1475
Resources
More Obituaries for Chase Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chase Parker Jr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chase Parker Jr. Obituary
Chase Parker, Jr.

Springfield - Chase Parker Jr., 87, of Springfield, MO passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born June 8, 1932, in Omaha, NE, to Chase and Bess Parker.

He served in the US Air Force right after high school. Chase retired after 32 years of service from OPPD. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He also liked to do home renovations. But most of all he had a love for his dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Elizabeth Parker; children, Sharon Nilius, Thomas "Chip" Nilius, Christine Mann; and two siblings.

Chase is survived by his children, Chase Parker III and Penny Capps; eleven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, siblings, Donald Parker and Sally Herbert; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date in Omaha, NE.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chase's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now