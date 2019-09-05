Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Unity of Springfield
2214 East Seminole
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Anne Willis


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Anne Willis Obituary
Cheryl Anne Willis

Springfield, MO. - Cheryl Anne (Zuhlke) Willis was born January 31, 1953, in Corona, California to Glen and Mary (Wiebe) Zuhlke. She passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on August 30, 2019, at her home in Springfield, MO. She was 66 years old.

Cheryl was a retired elementary school teacher. The first year of her career was teaching third grade at Camdenton Schools. She next taught three years at Niangua, then finished her final 26 years teaching first grade at Marshfield.

She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees at SMS (now Missouri State University).

She was always enthusiastic in life and was an active member of Master Gardeners of Greene County, Pink Dogwood Garden Club and the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority.

She was an active member of the Unity Church of Springfield, where she also worked part time following her retirement from teaching.

She is survived by her husband, Max, of the home; a daughter, Natalie and husband, Tommy Bieker and their children, Max, Rob and Savannah; her father Glen ; sister Mona (Zuhlke) Menezes; brother David Zuhlke, several nieces, nephews, and other extended family, plus a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, September 6, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. A memorial service will be held at Unity of Springfield: 2214 East Seminole, Springfield, MO. on Saturday, September 7, at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to: Unity of Springfield, 2214 East Seminole, Springfield, MO. 65804, or to The : 3322 South Campbell, Suite P, Springfield, MO. 65810.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now