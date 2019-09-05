|
Cheryl Anne Willis
Springfield, MO. - Cheryl Anne (Zuhlke) Willis was born January 31, 1953, in Corona, California to Glen and Mary (Wiebe) Zuhlke. She passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on August 30, 2019, at her home in Springfield, MO. She was 66 years old.
Cheryl was a retired elementary school teacher. The first year of her career was teaching third grade at Camdenton Schools. She next taught three years at Niangua, then finished her final 26 years teaching first grade at Marshfield.
She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees at SMS (now Missouri State University).
She was always enthusiastic in life and was an active member of Master Gardeners of Greene County, Pink Dogwood Garden Club and the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority.
She was an active member of the Unity Church of Springfield, where she also worked part time following her retirement from teaching.
She is survived by her husband, Max, of the home; a daughter, Natalie and husband, Tommy Bieker and their children, Max, Rob and Savannah; her father Glen ; sister Mona (Zuhlke) Menezes; brother David Zuhlke, several nieces, nephews, and other extended family, plus a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, September 6, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. A memorial service will be held at Unity of Springfield: 2214 East Seminole, Springfield, MO. on Saturday, September 7, at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to: Unity of Springfield, 2214 East Seminole, Springfield, MO. 65804, or to The : 3322 South Campbell, Suite P, Springfield, MO. 65810.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 5, 2019