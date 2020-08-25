1/1
Cheryl "Nanna" Wayland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl "Nanna" Wayland

Springfield, Missouri -

Cheryl "Nanna" Wayland 67, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1953 in Fontana, CA to Arthur and Dorothy (Dust) Klug.

She enjoyed collecting turtles and dolphins, reading and mostly she loved spending time with her family.

Preceding her in death is her son, Gerald Ham; parents and brother, Randy Klug.

Survivors include her husband, Rick Wayland; two children, Jeffrey Ham (Jennifer Huffman) and Charlene Gibson; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren and one sister, Linda Pascuzzi.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00am in Old Galloway Cemetery (4500 S. Lone Pine Springfield, MO).

Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
4178871929
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved