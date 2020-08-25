Cheryl "Nanna" Wayland
Springfield, Missouri -
Cheryl "Nanna" Wayland 67, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1953 in Fontana, CA to Arthur and Dorothy (Dust) Klug.
She enjoyed collecting turtles and dolphins, reading and mostly she loved spending time with her family.
Preceding her in death is her son, Gerald Ham; parents and brother, Randy Klug.
Survivors include her husband, Rick Wayland; two children, Jeffrey Ham (Jennifer Huffman) and Charlene Gibson; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren and one sister, Linda Pascuzzi.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00am in Old Galloway Cemetery (4500 S. Lone Pine Springfield, MO).
