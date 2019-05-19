|
|
Chester "Sonny" Michael Blackington, Jr.
Goodson - Chester "Sonny" Michael Blackington Jr., 56, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, after complications with pneumonia. He was born July 31, 1962 in Long Island, New York to Chester and Opal Blackington. He attended primary school in Springfield and Fair Grove, Missouri and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1980 in Brunswick, Missouri.
Soon after graduation he moved to southwest Missouri where he entered into the trade of underground utility construction. Over the next 35 years he perfected his craft, specifically the boring of underground pipe. He spent the last five years working for Capital Electric Line Builders where he made many connections and friendships.
For the last 20 years he resided in Rimby, MO where he enjoyed farming and living in the country. His passion for the outdoors allowed him to enjoy hunting and eventually his love of fishing on the Missouri River.
Sonny was a hard worker and a great friend to many. He was willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 10 years, Janilyn. His son Chester Blackington III; two grandchildren, Aubrey and Porter; his father Chester Blackington Sr.; two sisters Tammy Blackington Guy and husband Steven, Shelly Blackington Barr and husband Mike; one brother Scott Blackington and wife Stacy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00am - 12:00pm Saturday May 25th, 2019 at The Boathouse 5324 S. Kissick Ave. Springfield, Missouri 65804 with services following at 12:30pm.
Published in the News-Leader on May 19, 2019