Chloe Marie Gaddis
Springfield, MO. - Chloe Marie Gaddis was born August 7, 1925 and moved gracefully into her new life on September 9, 2019.
She was the daughter of Lee and Kate Barnes of Crane, Mo. and was married to Orvid Gaddis of Mountain Grove, Mo. on November 10, 1946.
She is survived by five children: Orvia Letterman, David Gaddis, Tommy Gaddis, Deniece Breckner, and Kirk Gaddis, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 3 brothers: Van, Lynn and Kenneth Barnes, a special sister, Wanda Moritz, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Orvid Gaddis, her parents: Lee and Kate Barnes, two brothers: Ruel Barnes and Jimmie Barnes, three sisters: Holly Delo, Ellen Heasley, and Georgia Tucker.
Chloe was a long-time member of the Water Mill Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before services from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 11, 2019