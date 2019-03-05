|
|
Chris Owen McClanahan
Springfield - Chris Owen McClanahan left this earth to be with God on February 17th, 2019. Chris was born August 11th, 1963 in Springfield, MO to Edward Owen McClanahan and Juanita Higgins McClanahan. Chris attended both Miller High School and Mount Vernon High School before graduating SMSU and obtaining his nursing degree.
Chris started traveling as an RN and worked in Columbia, MO; several places on the east coast; and finally settled in Berkley, CA in emergency room nursing and critical care ambulance transport. His love for people showed in his care for them in the emergency room and in his dedication to his job and the people he worked with. His love also showed in his relationship with his friends: always there to listen and give them his time.
Chris is survived by his girl of many years, Marina Oliveria, his brother Patrick and his wife Gina, and his brother Eddie. Funeral services for Chris will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home North in Springfield, MO on March 9th, 2019 at 11:00 am
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019