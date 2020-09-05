1/
Chris Sample
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chris Sample

Strafford - Christopher John Sample, 51, of Strafford, MO passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born on Monday, December 9, 1968 in Fort Campbell, KY to Sharon Ann Rambo and David Leroy Sample.

Chris served his country during Desert Storm and retired from the U.S. Army. He was a member of the AF & AM Solomon Lodge #271 and the VFW. Chris loved bass fishing, NASCAR, automotive restoration and was a life long St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He was proceeded in death by his father.

Chris is survived by his two children Zach and Libby, his mother Sharon A. Ripper, three brothers David P. Sample, Frank A. Sample and Andy Tummons and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Hwy EE, Springfield, MO 65802 with funeral services to follow at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
4178665012
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved