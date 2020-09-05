Chris Sample
Strafford - Christopher John Sample, 51, of Strafford, MO passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born on Monday, December 9, 1968 in Fort Campbell, KY to Sharon Ann Rambo and David Leroy Sample.
Chris served his country during Desert Storm and retired from the U.S. Army. He was a member of the AF & AM Solomon Lodge #271 and the VFW. Chris loved bass fishing, NASCAR, automotive restoration and was a life long St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He was proceeded in death by his father.
Chris is survived by his two children Zach and Libby, his mother Sharon A. Ripper, three brothers David P. Sample, Frank A. Sample and Andy Tummons and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Hwy EE, Springfield, MO 65802 with funeral services to follow at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com