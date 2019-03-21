|
Christina Lynn (Westrich) Shannon
Ash Grove - On March 18, 2019, Christina Lynn (Westrich) Shannon, loving wife, mother, sister and friend passed away at the age of 62 on the farm she loved so much. She was surrounded by family and her beloved pets!
Christy was born on May 8th, 1956 in St. Louis, MO to Andrew and Judith (Macke) Westrich. She graduated from Glendale HS in Springfield, MO in 1974 where she was active in Scotties. On June 19, 1976 she married Ralph (Skip) Shannon and supported his service in the Navy. They returned to Springfield & Ash Grove, where they raised two sons, Storm and Skyler. She worked for the U.S. Post Office for 30 years, serving as a Union Steward for 15.
Christy was passionate about life, family and all living creatures. She retired in 2015 and devoted her time to living life to the fullest, her family, friends and her pets. She was the President of Circle of Paws in Ash Grove where she helped rescue countless animals. She was proud to ride motorcycles with her beloved husband and served at Chapter B Director of the GWRRA of Springfield. Christy was very active her entire life and earned her 3rd degree black belt in Goju-Ryu. She enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, walking and riding roller coasters with her granddaughter Raven.
Christy is survived by her husband Skip; son Storm (Jennifer), granddaughter Raven; son Skyler; father Andrew Westrich; brother Mark and his family, Kim, Courtney, Megan, Andrew and their families; her sister Andrea and her family, Andy, Andrew and Matthew.
Christy was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Westrich and her grandparents.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Fergus Monaghan celebrant. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Circle of Paws, P.O. Box 8, Ash Grove, MO 65604
