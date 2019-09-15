|
|
Christina Mary Raymond
Ozark - Christina Mary (nee Kelly) Nally Raymond, daughter of Arthur and Christine Kelly, was born in Boston, MA September 3, 1942 and united with the LORD and loved ones on September 5, 2019 at the age of 77 years.
Married to Austin Nally in 1963, she had three children.
In 1987 she wed William Raymond.
She was preceded in death by both her parents; one brother, Vincent Kelly; two sisters, Fran Rensbarger and Marilyn Rhett; and several close friends.
She is survived by her children, Christine and Michael Conley, Michael and Lisa Nally, Tom and Andrea Nally; grandchildren, Ryan Ratcliff, Kala Olsen, Michael Conley, Gavin Nally and Vance Nally; siblings, Dee and Harold Guyer, Janet Kelly, Larry and Dee Kelly, and Ken and Charlene Kelly.
She touched many lives through her faith, her work and her volunteerism as she grew in the Lord. She relished time spent with her family, friends and church family, and enjoyed the antics of her pets. In her spare time, she loved to read, solve puzzles, cross-stitch, photography, research genealogy and listen to gospel music. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family extends an invitation to join them in celebration of Chris' life adventures and home-going. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, MO. Memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 also in the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Clever Fire Protection District or the Clever First Baptist Building Fund. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019