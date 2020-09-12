1/1
Christina Parker
1990 - 2020
{ "" }
Christina Parker

Springfield - Christina Parker aka EJ Blakey, 30 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, in her home due to health complications. She was born on February 24, 1990 in Springfield, Missouri.

Christina was a lifelong area resident. She attended Willard High School and graduated from Central High School. Christina was active in The Gay United States Pageantry System and enjoyed the philanthropy of the organization. Rare Breed was the organization that she often donated her pageantry winnings to.

Christina is survived by her sisters, Krystal Douglas, Stephenie Orr; grandmother, Janet White, nephews and niece, Anderson Thompson, Sebrina Thompson, Devon Sena; cousins, Mary Cover, Anita Alexander and husband David, John White and wife Karen; other loving family members and many friends.

Christina is preceded in death by her mother, Sebrina Parker; several grandparents; aunt, Georgia Justice.

Private family services will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020. It will be livestreamed on Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home Facebook page for anyone who would like to view.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Rare Breed Youth Services and may be left at the funeral home.




memorial donations can be made to Rare Breed Youth Services
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
It will be livestreamed on Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home Facebook page
