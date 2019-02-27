|
Christine Case
Springfield - Christine Vonda Lucille Case, 90, of Springfield, MO went to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born on Tuesday, April 24, 1928 in Couch, MO to Robert N. and Vergie V. (Hackworth) Combs.
Christine and Hanford "Hank" J. Case were united in marriage on February 3, 1945 and to this union three children were born. She and her husband owned Case Real Estate and a residential construction business for many years. Christine was known for her kind spirit and giving heart. She was a talented singer and musician and years ago she performed with the Grannies Band and a group called the Sweet Nothings. They performed at Senior Centers around the area for many years. Christine, known by all of her family as Granny Case, taught us how to love, to forgive and to live a full happy life. We will always cherish her sweet memory and she will live forever in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one son Jerry Don Case, three sisters Lois Kendrick, Joyce Keel and Shirley Cantrell Howard and two brothers James Combs and Haston Combs.
Christine is survived by her two daughters Jo Linn Mitchell (husband Chalmers) of Hondo, TX and Robin House (husband Jack) of Springfield, MO, seven grandchildren Toby, Todd, Michaela, Amber, Zach, Casey and Cade, twelve great-grand children Dalton, Makayla, Lane, Logan, Garrett, Gracie, Lael, Jacan, Bella, Mason, Tyson, and Finley and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A Graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Springfield National Cemetery, 1702 E. Seminole St., Springfield, MO 65804. The family has requested memorial donations be made in her name to Integrity Home Care and Hospice, 2960 N. Eastgate, Springfield, MO 65803. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019