|
|
Christopher Greer Bingham
- - Chris Bingham, age 44, slipped away from the loving arms of family and friends on July 2, 2019 after a long illness. He was greeted in Heaven by his loving Grandparents, relatives, and friends who preceded him in death. Although Chris had endured many trials in life, he lived life on his own terms and maintained a happy, loving outlook on life. Chris lived most of his life in Missouri, but was deeply influenced by other places he lived as well. He attended schools in Fort Worth, TX, Mascoutah, IL, and Nuremburg Germany, before graduating from Rogersville, MO High School. Chris' youthful years spent in Nuremberg had a profound impact on his world view. It was his experiences there that made him have a deep and abiding commitment to Democracy and standing up for less advantaged people of every creed, color and nationality. Chris joined Unity Church at a young age and the Unity Anthem, "Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me" became the theme song of his life. He was loving and generous to a fault.
Chris attended OTC and SMSU before beginning a career as a chef and learning to prepare delicious meals for others, which was one way he expressed his love for friends and family. Later, he entered the world of retail management and developed life long friendships with his employees and customers. Where-ever he went, Chris made and kept friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, John and Betty Hanie and Harold Greer, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by the son he adored and lived for, Rohan Bingham, His parents, Gary and Cindi Dumont, Brother and Sister-in-Law, John and Daisey Bingham, Step-sister and husband, Tia and John Parker, niece and nephews, Rosa Bingham, Bear Bingham, and Alec Parker. Aunt and Uncle, Judy and Jim Dumont, and a host of cousins. He is also survived by his life-long friends across the globe he considered as family. A celebration of life was hosted by dear friends Shawn Kraft and Jennifer Laney at Nonna Nunzia's Italian Cafe for a gathering of his "Scene" friends and family. As his last act of generosity, Chris donated his body to the Mid America Transplant Services, and The National Body Donor Program. Until we meet again, Sweet Chris, may you rest in peace, and if you are given the chance to sit it out or dance, we hope you dance.
Published in the News-Leader on July 28, 2019