Christopher Hibdon
1982 - 2020
Christopher Hibdon

Nixa - Christopher Patrick Hibdon, 38, Nixa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Cox Medical Center. He was born on January 17, 1982 in Jefferson City, MO, the son of William Martin and Deborah Ann (Degan) Hibdon.

Chris became an Eagle Scout in 1999 and was a Fire Builder in the Honorary Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from MSU in 2005, and upon graduation became an agriculture pilot in California. He returned to Missouri in 2010 and married his wife Jessica in 2017. Chris was a proud pet parent to a Miniature Dachshund named Pansy.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandfathers John Degan and Ralph Hibdon.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Michelle (Fletcher) Hibdon; his parents, William and Deborah; brothers, Hung Tran and William Martin Hibdon, II; sister, Shannon Elizabeth Beaumont; nephews, Khiem and Jacob; and niece Yen; Grandmothers, Joanne Hibdon and Shirley Degan; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, a gofundme.com initiative has been established to support Chris' memorial services.




Published in News-Leader from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
