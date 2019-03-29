|
|
Christopher (Rick) Hugh Montgomery Jones
Marshfield, MO. - On March 24, 2019, Christopher (Rick) Hugh Montgomery Jones, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 67.
Christopher is survived by his wife Susan, his six children (Amelia, Laura, Christian, Harrison, Samantha, and Kaitlyn), his sister Lindy, and many extended family.
A funeral service will be held on March 30th, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marshfield, MO at 2:00pm.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 29, 2019