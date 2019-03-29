Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Marshfield, MO
Christopher Hugh Montgomery (Rick) Jones

Christopher Hugh Montgomery (Rick) Jones Obituary
Christopher (Rick) Hugh Montgomery Jones

Marshfield, MO. - On March 24, 2019, Christopher (Rick) Hugh Montgomery Jones, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 67.

Christopher is survived by his wife Susan, his six children (Amelia, Laura, Christian, Harrison, Samantha, and Kaitlyn), his sister Lindy, and many extended family.

A funeral service will be held on March 30th, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marshfield, MO at 2:00pm.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 29, 2019
