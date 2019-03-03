|
Christopher Lee Phillips
Republic - Chris Phillips age 64, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 28, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Chris was born July 14, 1954 to Richard and Henrietta Phillips Clever, Mo. Chris enjoyed music, collecting arrow heads, making knifes, and researching genealogy but most of all he loved spending time with his family. On December 28, 1973 he was united in marriage to Tina Foell and from this union they were blessed with a Daughter. Chris was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law George Foell; mother-in-law Shirley Foell; Brothers-in-law Ed and Mark Foell. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 45 years Tina, their daughter Melanie and husband Mark Cummins Clever, MO, a brother Dick and wife Paulette of Nixa, Mo; sister Peg and husband Stu of Elk Ca; Grandchildren Megan, Dawson and Xander Cummins; Nephew and niece and his cat Lennon; as well as extended family and friends. There will be a private celebration of life with his family at a later date. His final resting place will be Evergreen Cemetery in Republic, Mo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the , 2926 E. Battlefield, Springfield, Mo 65804.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 3, 2019