Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
Springfield - Christopher T. Brashear, 45, passed away on February 26, 2019. He was born in Springfield, MO on February 2, 1974 to Larry and Linda (Sosebee) Brashear. He was a talented bass guitar musician and had played bass since junior high school. He played with several local bands including the Groove Tube and the Smart Fellers Band. Christopher is survived by his parents, Larry and Linda Brashear, his sister and brother-in-law, Stacye and Jeffrey Henry, his nephew, Dawson Henry and many friends. Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Funeral Home South. His sense of humor, passion for music and good heart will be deeply missed.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 1, 2019
