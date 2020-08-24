1/1
Christopher Vernon Hilles
1959 - 2020
Christopher Vernon Hilles

Tahlequah, OK - Christopher Vernon Hilles, age 60, passed away peacefully at 2:37am on August 20, 2020, at the Clarehouse in Tulsa, OK. He was born September 16, 1959, to William A. and Patricia J. (Chambers) Hilles in Mansfield, MO. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother Patricia Guiliani of Ponca City, OK; two sons, Christopher (Junior) Hilles of Springfield, MO, and Dustin Hilles of Fort Collins, CO; one daughter, Jenn Strong of Theodosia, MO; three grandchildren, Isabella, Sadie and Sabastian; five brothers, Paul (Sherry) Hilles of Springfield, MO, Ted (Andrea) Hilles of Springfield, MO, Billy (Jessica) Hilles of Fordland, MO, Ralph (Kellie) Folkerts of Vail, AZ, Jeremiah (Kayla) Hilles of Harrison, AR, and Cara Hilles of Wendell, ID; two sisters, Vida (Ken) Thomas of Ponca City, OK, and Penny (Lindn) Rogers of Harrison, AR. In addition, he has several nieces and nephews and many loving friends.

Chris was a lover of the outdoors and a dedicated biker who loved riding with friends and seeing the country from his Harley Davidson motorcycle. That passion led him to many adventures as he toured several states to visit family and friends. He loved God and his country. He cared for his sick friends before he cared for himself. Always smiling, joking and keeping others cheered with his delightful sense of humor and endearing laugh.

Rest in peace dear Chris for you have truly earned your reward in Heaven.

Memorial services will be held at Green Country Funeral Home in Tahlequah, OK, at 2:00pm, August 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Clarehouse Hospice in Tulsa, OK.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Green Country Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Green Country Funeral Home
203 South Commercial Road
Tahlequah, OK 74464
(918) 458-5055
