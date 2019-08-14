|
Cindy Lynn Cox
Springfield - Cindy L. Cox, 59, of Springfield, passed away Wed., August 7, 2019, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. Cindy was born Fri., August 21, 1959, in Wichita, KS, to Richard and Maria Gustin.
Cindy worked as a medical technologist for 25 years at Cox Health. She devoted time to volunteering at the S.A.A.F. House and Ozark Food Harvest. In her free time, she loved to read, travel with family, and experiment in the kitchen. Cindy enjoyed helping others.
She is survived by her father Richard Gustin; her husband Russell Cox; daughters: Guinevere Cox of Springfield; Anastasia McClanahan and her husband Matthew of Springfield; sons: Richard and Matthew Cox of Springfield; three grandchildren: Eliana Cox, Spencer McClanahan, and Baby McClanahan due in October. Cindy was preceded in death by her mother Maria "Leni" Gustin and her brother Richard "Butch" Gustin.
A family directed Celebration of Life Service will be held at Historic Firehouse No. 2, located at 101 E. Commercial St., Springfield, MO, on Wed., August 14, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019