1/1
Cirila De Guzman
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cirila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cirila de Guzman

Rogersville - Cirila Caoile de Guzman, age 100, Rogersville, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Springfield Villa, Springfield.

She was born July 6, 1920 in the Philippines the daughter of Basilio and Anasticia Caoile. She was united in marriage to Pedro de Guzman, he preceded her in death.

Cirila was an elementary school teacher most of her life in the Philippines before coming to the United States to be with her family.

She is survived by three sons, Willie de Guzman, Anthony de Guzman, and George de Guzman; three daughters, Aurora Torio, Josie Marsden, and Sister Sonia de Guzman; a sister, Anita Sarmiento, fourteen grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at J. D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Due to the COVID pandemic masking and social distancing in requested.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved