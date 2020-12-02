Cirila de Guzman
Rogersville - Cirila Caoile de Guzman, age 100, Rogersville, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Springfield Villa, Springfield.
She was born July 6, 1920 in the Philippines the daughter of Basilio and Anasticia Caoile. She was united in marriage to Pedro de Guzman, he preceded her in death.
Cirila was an elementary school teacher most of her life in the Philippines before coming to the United States to be with her family.
She is survived by three sons, Willie de Guzman, Anthony de Guzman, and George de Guzman; three daughters, Aurora Torio, Josie Marsden, and Sister Sonia de Guzman; a sister, Anita Sarmiento, fourteen grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at J. D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Due to the COVID pandemic masking and social distancing in requested.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com
.