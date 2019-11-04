|
|
C.J. Hoffman
Springfield - Carey James Hoffman, 95, of Springfield, MO passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his daughter's home. He was born on Tuesday, December 4, 1923 in Hannibal, MO to Nina Leake and Carey Love Hoffman.
C.J. and Katherine Elizabeth Huff were united in marriage on February 1, 1942. He enlisted in the US Navy and served his country during WW II and Korea. C.J. retired form Koss Construction, building Americas Highways for over 20 years. He was a member of the Kansas Freemasons Delaware Lodge No. 96 in Kansas City, KS and loved to weld and watch westerns.
C.J. was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, his parents, three brothers, three sisters and one granddaughter Misty.
He is survived by his beloved dog Pita, his two children Donna Billinger (husband Leon) of San Tan Valley, AZ and Carey Hoffman (wife Marsha) of Springfield, MO, two grandchildren James Slaughter and Lindsay Hoffman, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A Graveside service with full military honors will be conducted at the Springfield Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 2 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019