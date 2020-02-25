|
Clara Sue Jones
Nixa - Clara Sue Jones was born on March 3, 1938 with a twin to Vess and Louise Robertson and passed away from this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She graduated from Aurora High School with the class of 1956.
She is survived by her husband, Cleo (Buddy) Jones; a son, Perry (Kim) Wolfinbarger; and a daughter, Sheri (Don) Duncan. Also surviving are grandchildren, Ben (Josie) Wolfinbarger, Bethany (Corey) Peterson and Cori (Jay) Cessna; twin sister, Alice Wagnon; sister, Kay Burton; and many nieces, nephews, several great-grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
She retired from Mid-America Dairymen Cheese Store.
Clara fought a 27-year battle with cancer, but she was always ready to travel with Buddy's country music band, attend grandchildren's activities, or watch a St. Louis Cardinals ballgame. Our Wonder Woman will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a baby, Link Edward, two brothers, a sister and her first husband, Jack Wolfinbarger.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral Home. Burial will follow in Delaware Cemetery near Nixa, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020