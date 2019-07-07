|
Clara Vest
Springfield - Clara Vest, 87, Springfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Glendale Gardens. She was born March 2, 1932 in Fulton, Kansas, the daughter of Coy and Gladys West. Clara was a charter member of South Campbell Avenue Baptist Church. Clara loved her family deeply. She also loved bowling. She had served on the Greater Springfield Board as a director several years ago and also attended the National Convention as a delegate in the 80's. She was also inducted into the Greater Springfield Hall of Fame in 2012 for Service. She also loved her Jack Russell dog "Speedy".
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles "Bud" Vest.
Clara is survived by her son and his wife, Stan and Janet Vest; her daughter, Susan Robarge; three grandchildren that she adored, Lori Looney, Blake Demore and Spencer Robarge; three great-grandchildren, Austin, Dayton and his wife, Elisabeth and Harper; and a great-great-grandbaby due in November.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019