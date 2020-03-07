Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Turner Cemetery
Turners, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence E. Turner


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence E. Turner Obituary
Clarence E. Turner

Springfield - Clarence E. Turner, age 95 , of Springfield passed away Friday, March 6th, 2020 .

Clarence was born June 30, 1924 in Turners, MO, to Otto and Ethel Turner. He was a graduate of Rogersville High School and College of the Ozarks. Clarence served in the United States Army during World War II. He was united in marriage to Bettie Greene on January 30, 1959 in Miami, OK. Clarence worked as a welder for Trailmobile and Reyco Industries. He was an avid guitar player and a lifelong radio and electronics hobbyist. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Bettie of the home; four children Doug Brown and wife Karen, Mike Turner and wife Rita, Luann Musgrave and husband Jack, and Janet Stafford and husband Mark; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Lou and Lois; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Bruce Brown; his parents; and seven brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Turner Cemetery Turners, Missouri. Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -