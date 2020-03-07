|
|
Clarence E. Turner
Springfield - Clarence E. Turner, age 95 , of Springfield passed away Friday, March 6th, 2020 .
Clarence was born June 30, 1924 in Turners, MO, to Otto and Ethel Turner. He was a graduate of Rogersville High School and College of the Ozarks. Clarence served in the United States Army during World War II. He was united in marriage to Bettie Greene on January 30, 1959 in Miami, OK. Clarence worked as a welder for Trailmobile and Reyco Industries. He was an avid guitar player and a lifelong radio and electronics hobbyist. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife, Bettie of the home; four children Doug Brown and wife Karen, Mike Turner and wife Rita, Luann Musgrave and husband Jack, and Janet Stafford and husband Mark; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Lou and Lois; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by one son, Bruce Brown; his parents; and seven brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Turner Cemetery Turners, Missouri. Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020