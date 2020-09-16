Clarence Elwood DonaldsonSpringfield, MO. - Clarence Elwood Donaldson 81, Springfield, MO. passed away September 14, 2020. Clarence was born in Saxton, PA on October 7, 1938 to Ernest and Mildred (Sherlock) Donaldson. He graduated from Saxton Liberty High School in 1957. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy to serve our country and traveled extensively. Finding his way to Springfield, Clarence hired on with the Springfield Fire Department. On his days off, Clarence worked for the Ozark Mattress Company. Clarence retired from the Springfield Fire Department on June 24, 1994.Clarence was an avid horse racing fan and loved the ponies. He never met a stranger and loved to visit with people. He was a member of the VFW Post #3404 and the Firefighters Union.Clarence was preceded in death by his first wife, Glenna Sharpton, his parents Ernest and Mildred Sherlock Donaldson and two brothers: Ralph and Ernie.Clarence is survived by his wife, Nancy, his son Russell and wife Becky, his sisters: Margaret Paget of Buffalo, NY and Norma Bambling of Hopewell, PA, three grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces.Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m.Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Maple Park Cemetery, Springfield, MO.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri: 3161 West Norton Road, Springfield, MO. 65803