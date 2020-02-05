Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Jonesboro Memorial Park
Jonesboro, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Breeze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Robert Breeze


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Robert Breeze Obituary
Clarence Robert Breeze

Springfield - Clarence Robert Breeze, age 67, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.

Clarence was born July 2, 1952 in Fort Madison, Iowa to George Robert and Doris Jean Breeze. He graduated from High School in Garden Grove, California, and attended college at Santa Anna Junior College. for most of his career, Clarence worked as a security officer. Clarence loved to fish, he was a big historical buff, and enjoyed traveling. Clarence was a gifted musician, even marching in the Rose Bowl parade.

Survivors include his loving mother, Doris Jean Breeze; five aunts; one uncle; numerous cousins; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Robert Breeze.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A celebration of Clarence's life will be held Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at 11:00 am in Greenlawn Funeral Home South 441 West Battlefield Springfield, Missouri 65807. Interment will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Jonesboro Memorial Park in Jonesboro, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Clarence's name to the of the American Diabetes Association
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -