Clarence Robert Breeze
Springfield - Clarence Robert Breeze, age 67, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.
Clarence was born July 2, 1952 in Fort Madison, Iowa to George Robert and Doris Jean Breeze. He graduated from High School in Garden Grove, California, and attended college at Santa Anna Junior College. for most of his career, Clarence worked as a security officer. Clarence loved to fish, he was a big historical buff, and enjoyed traveling. Clarence was a gifted musician, even marching in the Rose Bowl parade.
Survivors include his loving mother, Doris Jean Breeze; five aunts; one uncle; numerous cousins; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Robert Breeze.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A celebration of Clarence's life will be held Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at 11:00 am in Greenlawn Funeral Home South 441 West Battlefield Springfield, Missouri 65807. Interment will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Jonesboro Memorial Park in Jonesboro, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Clarence's name to the of the American Diabetes Association
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020