Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Union Hill Church of Christ
865 N. Nichols Rd
Nixa, MO
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Hill Church of Christ
865 N. Nichols Rd
Nixa, MO
Clark Davis Mashburn


1937 - 2019
Clark Davis Mashburn Obituary
Clark Davis Mashburn

Nixa - Clark Davis Mashburn, Sr. of Nixa, M0, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home in Nixa from metastatic melanoma. He died peacefully with his family surrounding him.

He was born in Springfield, MO, May 25, 1937, to Roy Eugene and Verna (Hutchens) Mashburn and was baptized in Christ when he was 9 years old.

He graduated from Central High School in 1955 and from Southwest Missouri State University in 1993. He was an electrical engineer for Western Electric in Kansas City for 27 years. He took an early retirement and moved back to Nixa working for City Utilities in Springfield until retiring in 2001. One of his proud accomplishments during that time was the responsibility of acquiring a new communications system for the city and county emergency personnel.

Clark's passions were hiking, backpacking, amateur radio, and world travels. His love of electronics led him to his mission of helping others with computer or other technical needs.

Clark will be remembered for his smile, generosity, and his example of Christian love.

He is survived by his wife, Marcelene (Middleton), son Dave and (Jana) Mashburn, daughters Molly and (Mike) Armstrong and Susan Mashburn, 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brother James and (Pat) Mashburn, brother-in-law Terry Inmon, and life-long friend Lowell Snapp.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Paula May (Inmon).

Services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Union Hill Church of Christ, 865 N. Nichols Rd., Nixa, MO 65714. Steve Martin will officiate the services. Visitation will be at 9:30 am with the funeral at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the Patterson Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Fair Haven Children's Home in care of Union Hill Church of Christ.
Published in the News-Leader on July 21, 2019
