Claud Deen Tochen
Seymour - Claud Deen Tochen, 87, of Parker, CO, Entered into Heaven on November 5, 2019.
She was the daughter of Cora (Lester) and Claud Horn. After the early death of his wife Cora, Claud married Rhea (Kirkpatrick) who raised and loved Claud Deen.
Claud Deen Tochen lived a full life- rich with the love of family, the adventure of travel and the joy of singing and reading.
Claud Deen graduated in the 1954 class of St. John's Hospital School of Nursing and received her B.S.N. from Drury College in 1975. She enjoyed her work as a nurse tending to and caring for others. She and her husband Louis Tochen met in the hospital where she worked. Shortly after, in June of 1955 they committed to a life-long marriage. Together they raised two children, Paula and David in Seymour, Missouri.
Claud Deen always put family first and soaked up every minute on family visits. She always enjoyed the holidays with family as well and lead the pack in adventure on family vacations.
Anyone who knew her knows that she was a gifted caregiver. She was always willing to help with medical advice and happy to step in whenever and wherever needed.
She was very active in her church and community activities in Seymour, MO and also in Parker when she moved to be closer to family.
She and her husband Louis shared a love of music and a strong faith in God and passed that on to their children and the many generations after them.
Claud Deen leaves behind her daughter, Paula Tochen-Bell, son-in-law, Ralph Bell, three grandchildren, Amy Brooks, Amanda Wiig, and Travis Bell, a new great granddaughter, a sister, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Holman Howe Funeral Home, 214 W Clinton Ave, Seymour, MO 65746. In lieu of flowers, contact funeral home for information. Final Resting Place in Seymour, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019