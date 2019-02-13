Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
National Heights Baptist Church
3050 North National Avenue
Springfield, MO
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
National Heights Baptist Church
3050 North National Avenue
Springfield, MO
Springfield, Mo. - Clay Henry Martin, age 49, formerly of Republic, Mo, and currently a resident of Springfield, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born in Hawaii, graduated from Fair Grove, Mo. High School and attended Evangel University, where he played Baseball. He was employed by Staples, for 18 years, where he last managed the store, in Branson. He was the owner of Friendly Lawncare and Southern Missouri Wholesale Company.

Clay was the husband of Tara (Vallely) Martin. God put them together and they shared six wonderful years together. He was an amazing father to Chandler and Brittany. He was also "An Adventurous Pup Dad" to Rudy Eugene. Clay is also survived by his parents: Thomas and Jeanne, his sisters: Brace Bays (Blake), April Boyles (Jeff), his in-laws: Bob and Barbara Vallely, sister-in-laws: April Haymes, Tiffany McLemore (Mark), Ashley Gregory (Chris), numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his sister: Melina Brookhart.

Clay was a devoted Christian, a wonderful friend, he never met a stranger. He had a heart of gold, would do anything for anybody. He loved to make people laugh. He was never afraid to give anyone a hug and let them know he loved them. Now God is welcoming one good and faithful servant.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at National Heights Baptist Church:3050 North National Avenue, Springfield, Mo. 65803, with burial to follow, in Rivermont Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 13, 2019
