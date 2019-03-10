Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Resources
Clayton Deway Jones Obituary
Clayton Deway Jones

Nixa - Clayton Deway Jones, 75, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away at Mercy Hospital, March 6, 2019. He was born in Grayville, IL on March 11, 1943 and grew up in McLeansboro, IL.

Clayton married Sharon Stavely on May 1, 1970. Clayton's careers were primarily in the transportation and insurance industries.

He served six years in the United States Army. Clayton served in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Medal with a "V" Device (the fourth highest military decoration for valor).

He was the National Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) from 2010-2011 and also the MOPH Foundation Board Treasurer. For the past 20+ years, he has been involved with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, with a personal focus on helping veterans and their families. His efforts included working with Congress to improve veteran benefits.

Clayton was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon and Elder. Clayton was also a Master Mason of Polk Lodge No. 137 in McLeansboro, IL. He was a proud fan of the Nixa Eagles High School Basketball Team, following his grandson, Jason Jones (#25). Clayton loved his family, friends and his country. He loved to travel and liked to tell a good story, put a smile on everyone's face, and he was always quick to laugh. Clayton never knew a stranger, and was quick to help those in need. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Sharon; children Jay (Kris), Richard (Lyn), Frances (Randy) and Julie; grandchildren Jason, Kate, Rachael, Jared and Travis; as well as his sister, Joy Welch; brother-in-law, Ken Stavely; and nieces and nephew, Shelby Stavely, Kendall Stavely Biles, Doug Cantrell, Candy Cantrell, Pam Welch and Paula Webb.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 AM, Monday, March 11, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow at 11:00 AM at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Military Order of the Purple Heart Foundation, 7008 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003, or Least of These Food Pantry, 1720 West James River Rd, Ozark, MO 65721.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019
