Clejo King

Clever - After a life well lived and well loved, the woman we called mom, grandma and great-grandma earned her angel wings. Clejo Little King made her journey home to be with the Lord and the loved ones that have passed before us on Sunday, October 4. The legacy she leaves behind after her 95 years on earth is something in which she should be proud!



Clejo Little King was born on April 14, 1925 to Marvin and Dorothy Little in a loving home near Clever, MO. She was the oldest sister to her three brothers, Woody, Forrest and Gerald.



After graduating from Clever High School Clejo attended Draughon Business College in Springfield, MO. Upon obtaining her degree she worked for Heer's and Harry Cooper's Supply Co. before marrying and starting a family with the love of her life, Joe King.



Joe and Clejo were a perfect pair. Joe's ambition and her business savvy resulted in a very successful farming career. She was incredibly proud to be "a farmer's wife," but we all know she was so much more. Together they established King Farms raising hundreds of award winning, registered Holstein cattle near Clever, MO.



Although she was proud of the farm, it is safe to say that Clejo's proudest accomplishment was her children: Mike, Pat and Pam. She never passed up an opportunity to lovingly share about her family.



Clejo is survived by son, Mike King and wife Bonnie along with daughter, Pam Hedgpeth and husband Kent. She is also survived by grandchildren Brad (Lindsey), Mikki (Brian), Steve (Natalie), Josey (Thomas) and Molly (Zane); and great-grandchildren Carly, Evan, Trenton, Carter, Kale, Kingston, Riley, Sterling, Ellie and Avery.



Many loved ones including her loving husband, Joe; son, Pat; parents and three brothers have passed before her. We are comforted by the reunion we know they had in Heaven upon Clejo's arrival!



Clejo had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren! Her home hosted countless sleepovers where she served as a short order cook and was always up for a craft or board game. She and Joe attended as many of their grandchildren's athletic events and other activities as they could fit on their calendar. "King Farms" was on the front of many of their grandchildren's jerseys, and a trip to Dairy Queen was always on the schedule after the games.



Clejo was a devoted member of Clever United Methodist Church. She and Joe raised their family in the church, attended every Sunday they could and sang in the choir. During her lifetime she was active in the local 4-H club, the Missouri Holstein Association, Extension Club and PTA. She was also an avid Clever Bluejay fan and a supporter of public education. Her hobbies included creating beautiful oil paintings and spending hours in her elaborate garden.



Throughout the years Clejo opened her home to many guests and taught us to always have an "open table" mentality. She was an extraordinary cook who could whip up a huge meal with few ingredients and on very short notice. Her fried hamburgers, roast and potatoes, fruit salad and peanut butter cookies were some of our favorites! She took great pride in cooking meals for those she loved using ingredients she grew in her garden and raised on the farm. Clejo would often surprise her children and grandchildren by leaving dinner, cookies or fresh produce on their doorsteps—a sweet act of love that we all miss so much!



On Wednesday, October 7 we will host an outdoor visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Meador's Funeral Home in Clever, MO. A private funeral service will take place on the morning of October 8 at the Clever Methodist Church. We would like to invite our extended family and friends to join us for a gravesite service at Wise Hill Cemetery beginning at 11:00 a.m. As we celebrate Clejo's life we ask that those in attendance join us in wearing masks and adhering to proper social distancing practices. Although we would love to hug and shake hands with all who join us, we do not want Clejo's legacy to be loved ones becoming ill as we celebrate her life.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Joe and Clejo King Memorial Scholarship through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, MO 65801) or to Jacob's Ladder End-of-Life Legacy Home (2343 N. Delaware, Springfield, MO 65803). We are incredibly thankful for those who cared for Clejo at her "home away from home" at the Bradford Court Assisted Living. In addition, we will always cherish the time we were able to spend with her during her last days thanks to the team at Jacob's Ladder End-of-Life Legacy Home. They truly cared for us all during this difficult time.



We would like to thank her for providing a loving place for our family to gather, the delicious family meals, the memorable holidays and for loving us all so deeply. We are so thankful God allowed us to call you ours!



With Love,



The Clejo King Family









