Clement Anthony (Clem) Zind
Springfield - Clement Anthony Zind (Clem), 90, passed away September 11, 2019. Clem was born May 7, 1929, in Frankfort, Kansas, to Clement A. and Lenora Engelken Zind.
Clem served his country during the Korean War. After honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from Rockhurst University with a degree in chemistry. After graduation, he went to work for Lily Tulip as chemist. After 27 years, he retired from a management position.
On November 24, 1960, Clem married Marlys Mae Haik. They had four children: Mary and (Fred) Reid, Springfield, MO, Chris and (Sonja) Zind, Nixa, MO, Steven and (Cyndy) Zind, Springfield, MO, and Tony and (JJ) Zind, Springfield, MO. Marlys passed away on August 23, 1993. Clem has eight grandchildren.
Clem married Vergene Faye Siemens on January 12, 1996, in Springfield, MO. Vergene's children are: Harold and Vickie Siemens, Augusta, KS, Susan Siemens, Springfield, MO, Sally and Daniel Landers, Tulsa, OK, and Julie and Murphy Moore, Springfield, MO. From Vergene's children, they have ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. Vergene passed away on April 16, 2018.
Preceding Clem in death were his parents, Clement and Lenora Zind, and his six sisters, Evelyn Zind, Leona Houlton, Marguerite Houlton, Helen Hunter, Bernice Campbell, and Rosemary Rettele.
Clem was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (SEAS). He always had a rosary close by. Clem loved to play golf (in fact, he would tell you that he played his best golf in his 70's), playing cards, music, dancing, watching sports, and spending time with his family and friends. Clem remained sharp with a sense of humor, and said that a, "good martini always helped".
Visitation is Saturday September 14, 2019, at 10 a.m., in SEAS with funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. with Msgr. Thomas Reidy celebrant. A private burial will be held Monday at Springfield National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to SEAS.
Clem will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 13, 2019