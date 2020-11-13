Cleo Jones
Nixa - Cleo "Buddy" Jones was born November 10, 1933 to Ralph and Anna (Carsten) Jones and born into heaven on November 11, 2020. He was the youngest of eight children. He grew up on the family farm in Nixa and graduated from Clever High School in 1951. Buddy retired from Mid-America Dairymen where he was a lab technician for 43 years.
Buddy loved country music and being around people. He had a kind heart and deep love for family. He was always compassionate to those in need of his help. He had a joy for living life.
Buddy's music career spanned over 60 years of his life. He sang and played rhythm guitar and bass. He played in many local bands, on The Slim Wilson Show as part of the Tall Timber Trio, and toured with Rex Allen, Sr. He played and knew too many in the music industry to try to name.
November 10, 1978, he married Clara Wolfinbarger. They shared a great love for country music, travel, Cardinal baseball, spending time with family and attending grandkid's sporting events. He lost his soulmate in February this year.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and wife Clara.
Buddy is survived by a daughter, Sheri (Don) Duncan; a son Perry (Kim) Wolfinbarger. Grandchildren, Barry (Lisa) Duncan; Cori (Jay) Cessna; Ben (Josie) Wolfinbarger, Bethany (Corey) Peterson; eleven great and five great-great grandchildren; two sister-in-laws Alice Wagnon and Kay Burton; numerous nephews, nieces and close friends.
Graveside service will be Saturday, November 21 at 11 a.m. at Delaware Cemetery in Nixa, MO with Jamie Bilyeu officiating. Memorial donations in memory of Buddy and Clara can be made to Riverdale Baptist Church, PO Box 1571, Nixa, MO 65714. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com
