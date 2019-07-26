|
Cleva Berneta (King) Sell
Nixa - Cleva Berneta (King) Sell, 89, Nixa, MO and formerly of Jerico Springs, MO passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at The Maples in Springfield, MO.
Cleva was born December 3, 1929 near Stockton, MO to Howard and Eva (Berry) King. She was a graduate of Bear Creek High School and attended Draughon Business College. She was married to Teddy Lee Sell on August 18, 1957 and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. She devoted her life working tirelessly and selflessly to provide for her family.
Cleva was saved on September 7, 1946 during a revival at Mountain Grove Missionary Baptist Church near Stockton and at the time of her death, was a member of Jerico Springs Missionary Baptist Church. She was a quiet person with a deep abiding faith that sustained her until the Lord called her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, her parents, and a brother David King.
Survivors include her loving daughters Diana LaDean Woods and husband David, Nixa, MO; Janet Seagren and husband Dennis, Elkhorn, NE; and Teresa Sell, Nixa, MO; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Theron King, Stockton, MO; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 pm at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton, MO. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6-7 pm.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Maples for their loving care and support during the past year.
Published in the News-Leader on July 26, 2019