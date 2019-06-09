|
|
Clif Boyle
Sparta - Clif Boyle, age 59, of Sparta went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Marshfield Care Center. Clif was the son of Clifton and Betty Gay Boyle. Clif spent his life on the road as a local truck driver. He enjoyed working on his 1970 Chevy truck and riding his mules with his son Mack, daughter Ashley and nephew Tim. Clif was an authentic cowboy who loved to share his cowboy wisdom with his family, friends and especially grandson Tucker. Clif was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sister Laura Robinson, brother Mark Boyle; children Stacy Weter, Mack Boyle, and Ashley Muller; and three grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta. A visitation will be held 9-10 am before the service. Burial will follow the service in Hopedale Cemetery in Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader on June 9, 2019