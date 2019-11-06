Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO
Highlandville - Hilyard "Cliff" Craig of Highlandville left us on November 5, 2019 and joined a great celebration in heaven.

He wrote many chapters over the years including husband, family man, friend, Bible study teacher, musician, restaurant worker, and recent positions as Chaplain with Christian County Sherriff's Office and real estate agent are examples of living a life filled with new adventures. He spent his days finding ways to serve the Lord and others with all he had. Cliff and Lisa were members of Riverdale Baptist Church.

He leaves behind his wife Lisa (Springer) Craig; children Erinn, Elayni and her husband Trevor, Nathan, Brianna, Shanah and Adina. His grandchildren Kaden, Kimberley, Dylan, Daniel, Matthew, Jason, Trenton, Brooklynn, Christian; and a long list of friends and family will miss him greatly.

He was preceded in death by his parents Hilyard and Odessa Craig; and brother Jeffrey of Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverdale Baptist Church Prison Bible Fund, 549 W. Riverdale Drive, Nixa MO 65714 or Gospel for Haiti, 3031 Smyrna Rd Ozark, MO 65721.

Visitation will be in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019. Burial will follow at Highlandville Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
